

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open mostly lower on Tuesday in the absence of any lead from Wall Street. The U.K. market may also start the day notably lower as traders return to their desks following the spring bank holiday.



Asian stock markets are broadly lower in cautious trade as investors keep an eye on Italian politics and oil price movements.



The euro hovered near 6-1/2 month lows on worries of snap polls in Italy after the anti-establishment 5-Star and League parties abandoned plans to form a government.



Italy's president has appointed a former International Monetary Fund official as interim prime minister with the task of planning for snap polls and passing the next budget after weeks of uncertainty.



Markets fear a snap election will turn into referendum on Italy's euro membership.



Adding to heightened geopolitical uncertainty, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will face a vote of confidence on Friday.



Elsewhere, the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to defer launching new sanctions against North Korea while talks about the summit proceed.



European markets finished firmly in negative territory on Monday as oil extended last week's slide and Italy headed for fresh elections. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 0.3 percent.



The German DAX and France' CAC 40 index both shed around 0.6 percent. Ongoing political turmoil in the country saw Italy's FTSE MIB falling more than 2 percent.



