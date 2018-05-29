

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) and Innoviva Inc. (INVA) announced the submission of a regulatory application to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare or MHLW for once-daily fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol (FF/UMEC/VI 100/62.5/25 mcg) under the proposed brand name of Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD. This is the first regulatory filing to be made in Japan for a triple COPD therapy in a single inhaler.



The New Drug Application is primarily based on data from the Phase III IMPACT study which included 378 patients from Japan. In the overall study population, FF/UMEC/VI was superior to the inhaled corticosteroid/long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist (ICS/LABA), Relvar/Breo Ellipta (FF/VI), and long-acting muscarinic antagonist/long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist (LAMA/LABA), Anoro Ellipta (UMEC/VI), on multiple clinically important endpoints, including reducing exacerbations and improving lung function and health related quality of life.



Similar trends were observed in the Japanese population for the primary endpoint as well as across multiple secondary and supportive efficacy endpoints.



FF/UMEC/VI is currently licensed for use in the US, EU and a number of other countries under the brand name Trelegy Ellipta. It contains three molecules, an ICS, a LAMA and a LABA, delivered in the Ellipta dry powder inhaler which is used across GSK's new portfolio of inhaled COPD medicines.



