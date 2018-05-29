

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) confirmed that it is in very early stage discussions about a potential combination of its medical division with ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI). Smiths Group said its Board routinely reviews all options for the Group's portfolio of businesses to maximise value for shareholders.



ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. The company develops, manufactures and sells medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications.



