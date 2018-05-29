

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Following the announcement by Old Mutual plc on 25 May 2018 regarding the successful passing of the shareholder resolutions at its court and shareholder meetings held in connection with the managed separation of Old Mutual, Old Mutual (ODMTY.PK, OML.L) confirmed that it plans to proceed with the offer of up to 9.6% of the ordinary shares of Quilter plc.



The company noted that the final offer price in respect of the Global Offer and the number of Shares to be sold by Old Mutual in the Global Offer will be determined following publication of the Price Range Supplement, and is currently expected to be announced on or about 25 June 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX