

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's foreign trade surplus increased in April, as imports fell and exports remained flat, the Federal Customs Administration reported Tuesday.



The trade surplus rose to CHF 2.8 billion in April from CHF 2.2 billion in the previous month.



In real terms, exports showed no variations in April, month-over-month, after a 0.1 percent drop in March.



Meanwhile, imports fell 0.4 percent from March, when it grew by 4.2 percent.



A report released by the Federation of Swiss Watch Industry showed that watch exports surged 13.8 percent annually to CHF 1.8 billion in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX