

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Standard Life Aberdeen plc announced proposed return of capital of up to 1.75 billion pounds to its shareholders, with 1.0 billion pounds to be returned to shareholders by way of a B share scheme (a minimum of 33.4p per share based on current expectations) and the remaining up to 750 million pounds to be returned by way of a share buyback programme.



The SLA Board expects that the company will be supervised at the group level on a CRD IV basis following completion of the proposed transaction. This is subject to receiving regulatory approval. As announced on 3 May 2018, SLA continues to engage with its UK regulators in respect of their assessment of the proposed transaction and its impact on the group.



In an update regarding the proposed sale of its UK and European insurance business to Phoenix Group, Standard Life Aberdeen said it expects that a shareholder circular in respect of the proposed transaction will be published, 30 May 2018, with a general meeting for SLA shareholders to approve the proposed transaction and the proposed return of capital expected to be held on 25 June 2018.



