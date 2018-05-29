

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K government is preparing to sell a multibillion pound stake in Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS, RBS.L), resuming a huge privatisation programme that has been stalled for three years, Sky News reported.



The report said that City bankers and investors have been ?primed to expect a disposal of part of taxpayers' 70.5% shareholders, potentially as soon as this week.



Sky News report said that full details of a prospective deal were unclear on Monday, and bankers cautioned that it would be subject to considerations relating to wider stock market conditions and ministers' ability to demonstrate that the taxpayer was getting value for money.



Those factors could cause any share sale to be delayed, they added.



One City analyst reportedly suggested that a disposal could target proceeds of more than 3 billion pounds, equating to a roughly 10% stake in RBS.



If such a transaction was to take place, it would reduce taxpayers' interest in the Edinburgh-based lender to roughly 60%, putting RBS within sight of the milestone of the Government finally relinquishing the majority ownership of the bank it has held since 2008.



RBS is due to hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday, and it is unclear whether a sale would take place prior to that or shortly after it, the report said.



Any sale would ?require the approval of Philip Hammond, the Chancellor, and would follow advice from UK Government Investments? (UKGI) that it was an appropriate time to dispose of the shares.



