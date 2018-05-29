Technavio projects the global biodegradable mulch films marketto post a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period. The increased demand for fruits and vegetables is a key driver, which is expected to positively impact market growth during the period 2018-2022. The fruits and vegetables segment dominated the mulch films market during 2017 and is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period. The use of mulch films helps to eliminate weeds, prevent soil erosion, increase soil temperature, and prevent rotting of the fruits and vegetables by avoiding direct contact with the soil.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180528005426/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global biodegradable mulch films market from 2018-2022.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the easy recyclability of biodegradable mulch films as one of the key emerging trends in the global biodegradable mulch films market:

Easy recyclability of biodegradable mulch films

Biodegradable mulch films are preferred over plastic mulch films as they are easy to dispose and are biodegradable. These films are environment friendly and are harmless to the soil even after prolonged use.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forspecialty chemicals research, "The use of biodegradable mulch films reduces the cost of recycling and solves environmental issues. These films are highly sustainable, and they help to eliminate toxic residues from the soil thereby helping improve cultivation practices. The easy recyclability and compostability will propel demand for these films over the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the global biodegradable mulch films marketby product (TPS, PLA, PHA, AAC, and others), by application (fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and grains, flowers and plants) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The TPS segment accounted for more than 62% of the market in 2017, followed by the PLA and PHA segment. The TPS segment is the only segment which is expected to witness an increase in its market share over the forecast period.

In 2017, the global biodegradable mulch films market was led by APAC which accounted for over 65% share followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. APAC is expected to witness an increase of around 1% in its market share over the forecast period, while the Americas and EMEA will see a decline in their market shares by 2022.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180528005426/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com