

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Cabin crew unions from several European Union countries have given Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) until June 30 to meet certain demands, and threatened industrial action during the busy summer period if it fails to do so, according to reports.



Spain's USO and Sitcpla, Portugal's Snpvac, Italy's UIL and Belgium's CNE held a meeting today in Madrid to demand Ryanair apply to workers the legislation of each of the countries it operates in, the reports said. Among other demands, the unions ask that Ryanair give all cabin crew the same working conditions, the reports said.



