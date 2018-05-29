Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2018) - Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSXV: NM) (OTC Pink: PSPGF) (the "Company" or "Northern Empire") today reported exploration results from drilling at the Daisy deposit. The Daisy deposit is the westernmost of the "Crown deposits" located within the Company's 100%-owned, 141-square-kilometer Sterling Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada.

Michael G. Allen, President and CEO stated, "Exploration at the Daisy deposit continues to exceed expectations. Today's results demonstrate increasing potential for economic viability of the resource as it has been extended further south toward surface. In addition to drilling, surface sampling has identified over 2.5 kilometers of additional targets south of Daisy suggesting the possibility of stacked zones of shallow mineralization."

Daisy Deposit Drill Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Facies Length (m) g/t Au* D18-005 No significant assays D18-006 51.82 88.39 Oxide 36.58 0.17 And 89.92 123.44 Oxide 33.52 0.61

* Fire assays reported;

True width is estimated to be 90-95% of reported length.

Figure 1. Daisy collar map

Link: http://www.northernemp.com/_resources/images/18-05-23_DaisyDDH_NR.jpg

D18-006 was drilled from the same location as the previously announced D18-001 which returned 108.20 meters grading 0.80 g/t Au. D18-006 represents an additional 45 meters of up-dip mineralization in the step out from hole D18-001.

Figure 2. D18-006 Section

Link: http://www.northernemp.com/_resources/images/Daisy_SP_NR_18-05-23.jpg

Where cyanide soluble data is available, results averaged greater than 95% of fire assays.

The data released today indicates the potential for the mineralization at the Daisy deposit to be amenable to open pit mining with heap leach processing. Nevada is home to numerous open-pit heap leach gold mines, and ore s from the Daisy deposit were mined and processed this way in the past.

The Daisy deposit, classified as Carlin-type mineralization, hosts an inferred resource of 5.4 million tonnes grading 1.34 g/t Au, and using a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off contains 232,000 oz of gold. Mineralization at Daisy West is primarily in the Nopah (Dunderberg shale) formation, and at Daisy South in the Carrara formation. Company geologists have collected surface samples to the north and south of Daisy beyond the limits of drilling, returning grades ranging from less than detection to 13.85 g/t Au, suggesting additional expansion of the resource is possible.

About Northern Empire

Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSXV: NM) (OTC Pink: PSPGF) is expanding and discovering heap leach gold deposits in Nevada. The Company presently has initial resource statements on four heap-leachable deposits at the 100%-owned Sterling Gold Project, including the high-grade, fully permitted Sterling Mine. Using a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off the pit constrained inferred resources on the property total 947,000 oz Au at an average grade of 1.26 g/t Au. For further information on the Sterling Project, please refer to the technical report on the Sterling Project dated July 12, 2017, found on the Company's website and SEDAR. The Company is well-financed and is aggressively drilling all four deposits in 2018 to increase resources and explore for new discoveries on the district-scale land package. Founders and management have a track record of increasing shareholder value through discovery, project development and M&A with successes that include Newmarket Gold, Kaminak Gold, Underworld Resources and International Royalty Corp. For more information visit www.northernemp.com.

Sampling and QAQC Procedures

Samples were submitted to ALS Global in Reno, Nevada. Gold grade was determined by Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption, and Gravimetric Finish as well as Cyanide Soluble methods. Most ALS geochemical laboratories are registered or are pending registration to ISO 9001:2008, and several analytical facilities have received ISO 17025 accreditations for specific laboratory procedures. Northern Empire inserts a series of standards, blanks and field duplicates into the sample stream as part of its quality assurance and quality control procedures which are continually monitored by the Company.

Qualified Persons

Michael G. Allen, P. Geo., President & CEO of Northern Empire, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release. He is the non-independent qualified person for this news release and has verified the data.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Certain information set forth in this news release contains "forward-looking statement", and "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements, which include the Company's expectations about the future performance based on current results and expected cash costs and are based on the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, which may prove to be incorrect. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans", and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which, may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projects of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: liabilities inherent in mine development and production; geological risks, the financial markets generally, the results of the due diligence investigations to be conducted by the Company. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipate in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

