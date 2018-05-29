

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Tuesday.



The pound fell to more than a 6-month low of 1.3284 against the dollar and an 8-1/2-month low of 144.63 versus the yen, from its early highs of 1.3325 and 145.71, respectively.



The pound reversed from an early high of 1.3226 against the franc, falling to 1.3199.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 1.31 against the dollar, 142.00 versus the yen and 1.30 against the franc.



