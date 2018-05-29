

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate decreased slightly in the three months ended April, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate came in at 3.8 percent in the February to April period, down from 3.9 percent in the January to March period.



In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 4.6 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 177,000 from 177,900 in the previous three-month period.



Meanwhile, the employment rate increased to 59.8 percent from 59.6 percent.



