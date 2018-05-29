WizKids Announces Betrayal at House on the Hill Upgrade Kit

Adds Enhanced Character Cards and Premium Dice to the Hit Board Game

HILLSIDE, New Jersey, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WizKids, the leader in high-quality pre-painted miniatures and publisher of hit board games, announced a new Upgrade Kit for the internationally-acclaimed board game, Betrayal at House on the Hill, featuring enhanced double-sided character cards and premium six-sided custom dice, set to release this Fall.

"With the Upgrade Kit, we've provided a premium experience for players to enhance gameplay," said Zev Shlasinger, director of board games, WizKids. "The upgraded character cards feature new art and integrated dials for ease of tracking a player's stats. Combined with the dice, this kit will really resonate with players at all levels!"

The six pre-assembled and double-sided character cards introduce all-new character art and high-quality construction by incorporating dials between the two sides to accurately track each character's Speed, Might, Sanity, and Knowledge with ease. The haunts of Betrayal may cause you to fear a bump in the night, but the integrated dials of the new character cards will resist a bump to your gaming table.

Additionally, each Upgrade Kit includes eight premium dice to accompany the new character cards, featuring custom pips and the piercing pearlescent green and bright yellow color scheme of the well-known Betrayal at House on the Hill Base Game box.

The Upgrade Kit releases September 2018. Pre-order at your FLGS or online!

For more information, please visit: https://wizkids.io/betrayal.

About WizKids

WizKids/NECA, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NECA, is a New Jersey-based game developer and publisher dedicated to creating games driven by imagination. WizKids first pioneered the Combat Dial system featured in HeroClix, the leading collectible miniatures game on the market, and continues to produce new proprietary game platforms and properties including the award-winning fantasy board game Mage Knight and more! For additional information, visit www.wizkids.com.

About Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast LLC, a subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), is the leader in entertaining the lifestyle gamer. Wizards' players and fans are members of a global community bound together by their love of both digital gaming and in-person play. The company brings to market a range of gaming experiences under powerful brand names such as MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, and AVALON HILL. For more information about our world-renowned brands, visit the Wizards of the Coast website at www.wizards.com.

