World Manufacturing Convention Kicks Off in Hefei

HEFEI, China, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Manufacturing Convention ("the Convention"), a major gathering of global leaders in the manufacturing sector, has kicked off in Hefei, Anhui Province, China, where Christian Wulff, Global Chairman of the Global Alliance of SMEs (GASME) and former President of Germany, outlined the "Hefei World Manufacturing Convention Manifesto" ("the Manifesto") during his opening remarks.

As presented by Mr. Wulff, the Manifesto stresses the importance of innovation in the industry, encourages the development of more environmentally-friendly technologies, and calls for multilateral trade and more integrated cooperation across jurisdictions.

"Representatives from governments and global organizations from around the world are gathering here at the World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei at a critical moment for our industry," Mr. Wulff said. "As the global economy continues to recover, companies must continue to innovate to be able to adapt to ever-changing markets. And we must embrace and support efforts such as China's "Belt and Road" Initiative (BRI) that seek to create and deepen international economic ties."

"The dynamic, creative and energetic businesses in Anhui are well-positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that the BRI and changes in the manufacturing sector bring about. We stand ready to join hands with companies and organizations from around the world to embrace the next wave of the industrial revolution and to push forward the manufacturing industry." said Li Jinbin, Anhui Provincial Party Secretary.

In a bid to shape the future of manufacturing, the Convention has welcomed world-renowned leaders of the industry to exchange ideas on the development and future trends of the global manufacturing industry. The Convention also features forums about the advancement of manufacturing technologies in the hope of encouraging more conversations on the next wave of the industrial revolution.

The Convention features forums on the advancement of manufacturing technologies in the areas of artificial intelligence, smart homes, integrated circuits and smart manufacturing. The Convention is hosting six exhibitions in total, including the Integrated Exhibition, the International Smart Manufacturing Exhibition, the Domestic Smart Manufacturing Exhibition, the Anhui Import and Export Commodity Fair, the Financial Services Exhibitions, and the Anhui Human Resources Exhibition. The exhibitions cover 43,000 square meters in the main exhibition hall of the Hefei Binhu International Exhibition & Convention Center.

To foster deeper international cooperation, the Convention has also pushed out more than 1,000 cooperation projects, both domestically and globally, to bring in more companies to develop businesses in Anhui Province.



To learn more about the Convention, visit: http://wmconvention.org/en

About the World Manufacturing Convention

Launched by the Global Alliance of SMEs (GASME), the 2018 World Manufacturing Convention is an international platform for discussions on current and future trends of the global manufacturing industry. Co-hosted by the GASME, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the Anhui Provincial Government, and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Convention aims to shape the future of manufacturing, and encourage the integration of local businesses into global industrial chains.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/697738/World_Manufacturing_Convention.jpg