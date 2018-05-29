European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR, FRA:PF8, VSE:ELI) (the Company) is delighted to welcome close to 100 retail and institutional investors, politicians, press and representatives from various economic institutions from Vienna, Berlin and Brussels, today and tomorrow at the Company's mine in Wolfsberg, Austria. Chairman, Tony Sage, Director, Stefan Muller and CEO, Dietrich Wanke, will host the visit and present the results of the recent PFS (see ASX announcement dated 5 April 2018) and Zone 2 drilling results (see ASX announcement dated 27 April 2018) to the attendees. The mine visit days will provide all participants with the opportunity to get to know the project and the team personally, in addition, hear third-party neutral opinion from the experts and consultants in...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...