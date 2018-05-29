sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,122 Euro		-0,005
-3,94 %
WKN: A2AR9A ISIN: AU000000EUR7 Ticker-Symbol: PF8 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,121
0,131
11:30
0,124
0,128
11:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED
EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED0,122-3,94 %