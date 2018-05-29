Prepaid Financial Services has Won Europe's Digital Technology Award at an Exclusive Awards Ceremony in Poland

Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) has been unveiled as the overall RSM European Business Awards Digital Technology Award winner at a prestigious two-day live judging event and awards gala in Warsaw. The award celebrates the remarkable business achievements of PFS in Europe's largest and most distinguished business competition which attracted over 112,000 entrants from 34 countries.

"Our winners are the gold standard for business excellence. They are also powerful examples of the growth potential for European business in today's highly competitive global marketplace. They deserve their success and we wish them well," stated Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards.

"Winning this award is our greatest achievement to date. To hear from the stage that the esteemed judging panel was in awe of our success was an incredible moment for everyone at PFS. I dedicate this major award to our amazing employees who have helped to make us Europe's No.1 digital technology company," said Noel Moran, CEO at PFS.

The European Business Awards says its primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. See: https://www.businessawardseurope.com/award-winners/2018

About Prepaid Financial Services

Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) provides multi-award-winning payment technology solutions by offering comprehensive innovations in e-money. As a pioneer in the evolution of FinTech, our world-class solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards, as well as IBAN accounts in the UK and the Eurozone. PFS is Authorised and Regulated by the FCA in the UK as an electronic money institution and has passported its e-money license to enable e-money issuance in the EEA. PFS is registered with the European Payments Council as a SEPA credit transfer scheme participant.

With a Mission to be a global market leader in delivering innovative and customised payment technology solutions and a Vision of efficient e-money solutions made easy, PFS' Core Values encompass Integrity, Innovation, Customisation, Teamwork, and Community. Explore the future of prepaid financial solutions today by visiting our website: https://prepaidfinancialservices.com

Discover more about PFS' next-generation payment solutions by contacting Sales@PrepaidFinancialServices.com

