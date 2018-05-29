Mountain Province Diamonds Joins Canadamark

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (NASDAQ: MPVD) today announces that it has entered into an understanding with Dominion Diamond Mines ULC ("Dominion"), which allows Mountain Province's customers to certify their qualifying polished diamonds under the Canadamark certification program.

The Canadamark program is a strategic initiative of Dominion. Through its participation, Mountain Province joins Dominion in its efforts to assure the supply chain integrity of Canadian diamonds from mine to retail.

The Canadamark program verifies that diamonds are natural and untreated, and mined in Canada under a regulatory regime which protects the sustainability of the natural environment and northern people. Canadamark certified diamonds are tracked through independent, audited processes from mine of origin to polished stone, and polished to meet specific quality standards.

Said Reid Mackie, Mountain Province's Vice President Diamond Marketing, "We are excited that customers buying our share of the Gahcho Kué production can now apply for Canadamark certification. Once they are certified, our customers can confidently demonstrate the Canadian provenance of their goods and use this to enhance and support their individual branding programs. The unique characteristics of the Gahcho Kué production will help broaden the range of certified-Canadian goods available to consumers and consolidate market share of Canadian product under a consistent Canadian provenance standard."

Dominion's CEO Patrick Evans commented, "We are proud to partner with other diamond producers such as Mountain Province to promote the natural beauty of Canadian diamonds through the Canadamark program. Canadian diamonds are highly sought after by discerning buyers around the world who place special value on a product that has been responsibly mined, cut and polished."

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. Gahcho Kué is the world's largest new diamond mine, consisting of a cluster of four diamondiferous kimberlites, three of which are being developed and mined under the initial 12 year mine plan.

Dominion Diamond Mines ULC is a Canadian mining company and one of the world's largest producers and suppliers of premium rough diamond assortments to the global market. The company operates the Ekati Diamond Mine, in which it owns a controlling interest, and owns 40% of the Diavik Diamond Mine, both of which are located in the low political risk environment of the Northwest Territories in Canada. It also has world-class sorting and selling operations in Canada, Belgium and India.

