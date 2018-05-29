The CEOG scheme consists of a solar park and 130 MWh storage station based on hydrogen which, according to the project developer, enables the storage of large amounts of energy for long periodsFrench hydrogen specialist HDF Energy has launched the Centrale électrique de l'Ouest guyanais (CEOG) project, which promises to be one of the world's largest solar-plus-storage power plants. HDF says the project will be built in three stages: the development phase this year, in which it will work with local consultancies to conduct topographic and other studies as well as an environmental impact assessment; ...

