sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,71 Euro		-0,11
-1,89 %
WKN: 604611 ISIN: DE0006046113 Ticker-Symbol: B8F 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOFRONTERA AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOFRONTERA AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,791
5,799
10:08
5,79
5,82
10:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOFRONTERA AG
BIOFRONTERA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOFRONTERA AG5,71-1,89 %