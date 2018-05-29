Verification test flow

Mr Frank Wouters, President, Dinh Vu Industrial Zone JSC, and Mr Satoshi Oishi, Director General, KDDI Vietnam, shake hands at MoU signing ceremony on May 15 before Haiphong Mayor Nguyen Van Tung, rear center.

KDDI locations in Vietnam



HANOI, VN, May 29, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - KDDI subsidiary KDDI Vietnam held successful validation tests of an IoT-based smart metering system March 21-22 in the DEEP C Industrial Zone at Haiphong, north Vietnam. It was the first time an IoT system of this kind has been used at an industrial zone in Vietnam. On May 15, KDDI Vietnam and Dinh Vu Industrial Zone JSC concluded an MoU on implementing the IoT-based services at DEEP C Industrial Zone.Haiphong is the largest port city in northern Vietnam, and home to many Japanese companies. DEEP C was established with the Dinh Vu Industrial Zone. DEEP C HP I features the logistic advantages of the port facility and an industrial park with the tax benefits and stable utilities of the economic zone. DEEP C HP II celebrated its opening on May 15 as well, a second facility expected to attract companies from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, the U.S. and Europe.KDDI Vietnam employed a LPWA (LoRa)* system in setting up the advanced metering at DEEP C, which features IoT-enabled remote monitoring. Connecting electric power meters to LoRa devices makes it possible to transmit data to the LoRa gateway approximately four kilometers away, monitoring data in real time, eliminating the need site visits to read meters and check the operational status of hardware, and enabling more efficient use of electric power. Plans call for further collaboration in LPWA-enabled remote monitoring of smart meters, security, wind-power generation and other features.As the KDDI Group works to achieve its goal of 'Integrating Telecommunications and Life Design', it strives to be a company that is always offering exciting new ideas. We provide powerful support for the global business operations of our client companies, creating new customer experience value.*LPWA (Low Power Wide Area) is an energy-saving wide-area wireless system optimized for IoT devices, with low energy consumption, performing data transmission over long distances. LoRa (name & logo) copyright Semtech Corporation.Please contact:KDDI Vietnam, HanoiT: +84-24-3826-2001U: http://vn.kddi.com/en/E: hni-sales@kddivietnam.com*This release is an abridged translation of the full announcement:http://news.kddi.com/kddi/corporate/english/newsrelease/2018/05/16/3170.html.Source: KDDI CORPORATIONCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.