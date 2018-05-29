Standard Life Aberdeen plans to return £1.75bn to shareholders after agreeing to sell its insurance business. The FTSE 100 group has proposed the sale of its UK and European insurance business to Phoenix Group, which is awaiting regulatory approval. Surplus cash arising if the sale is completed has been proposed for return to shareholders via a £1bn B-share scheme soon after completion, which is expected before the end of September, and £750m share buyback over coming months, which combined ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...