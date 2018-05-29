Vedanta Resources has been ordered to permanently close its Tuticorin copper smelter in India, where anti-expansion protestors were killed by police earlier in May. The FTSE 250 mining group said the state government of Tamil Nadu told its pollution control board to seal the smelter and shut the plant for good. Vedanta said: "We are further studying the order and shall keep the stock exchanges updated on any developments." A government minister suggested there was no chance of the plant ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...