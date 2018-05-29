The Technical Analyst has announced the winners of its 2018 awards, celebrating the best in technical analysis research and trading software for the global financial markets.
The Technical Analyst Awards, now in their tenth year, are judged by an independent panel of experienced industry experts. They celebrate the most insightful technical analysis research and highest quality trading software available for the institutional markets.
Matthew Clements, editor of The Technical Analyst comments, "Over the last decade we have witnessed two major developments. Firstly with the rise of systematic trading, machine learning and AI trading systems have become incredibly sophisticated in terms of enabling users to develop and implement trading and investment strategies. Secondly, the global financial crisis and MiFID II have resulted in a significant increase in the number of independent research houses.
"The industry is increasingly dynamic and we are delighted to have had an unprecedented number of outstanding entries for our tenth anniversary Awards. Congratulations to all winners and finalists."
The winners are:
BEST BANK FOR EQUITY RESEARCH
Oppenheimer Co.
(Ari Wald, Technical Analyst)
BEST BANK FOR FX RESEARCH
RBC Capital Markets
(George Davis, Chief Technical Analyst, Fixed Income Currency Strategy)
BEST BANK FOR FIXED INCOME RESEARCH
RBC Capital Markets
(George Davis, Chief Technical Analyst, Fixed Income Currency Strategy)
BEST BANK FOR COMMODITIES RESEARCH
Goldman Sachs
(Sheba Jafari Jack Abramowitz, FICC Market Strategy)
BEST BANK FOR EMERGING MARKETS RESEARCH
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
(Paul Ciana, Chief FICC Technical Strategist and Stephen Suttmeier, Chief Equity Technical Strategist)
BEST BANK FOR MULTI-ASSET RESEARCH
Banque Pictet Cie
(Stéphane Bultey, Technical Analyst)
BEST INDEPENDENT RESEARCH HOUSE FOR EQUITIES
Joint winners: The ECU Group Lowry Research Corporation
BEST INDEPENDENT RESEARCH HOUSE FOR FX
Adcock Analysis
BEST INDEPENDENT RESEARCH HOUSE FOR FIXED INCOME
Futurestechs
BEST INDEPENDENT RESEARCH HOUSE FOR COMMODITIES
Marex Spectron
(James Dima, Technical Analyst)
BEST INDEPENDENT RESEARCH HOUSE FOR EMERGING MARKETS
BBSP Research
BEST INDEPENDENT RESEARCH HOUSE FOR MULTI-ASSET
BBSP Research
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH HOUSE OF THE YEAR
The ECU Group
(Robin Griffiths, Head of Multi-Asset Research and Rashpal Sohan, Senior Quant & Macro Strategist)
BEST INSTITUTIONAL BROKERAGE FOR EQUITY RESEARCH
Market Securities
Jean-Charles Gand, Strategist
BEST SPECIALIST RESEARCH
The Capital Observer
BEST SPECIALIST PRODUCT
Trading Central (for its Technical Insight)
BEST DATA PROVIDER
Thomson Reuters
BEST TRADING SYSTEM
Deltix
BEST TECHNICAL ANALYSIS PLATFORM
Bloomberg
MOST INNOVATIVE NEW PRODUCT
RavenPack (for its Text Analytics)
TECHNICAL ANALYST OF THE YEAR
George Davis
RBC Capital Markets
The Technical Analyst a division of Global Markets Media Ltd brings institutional technical research and strategy ideas to the global financial markets, supported by regular events, training courses and annual awards. With a readership comprising traders, fund managers and hedge funds, The Technical Analyst publishes technical analysis, market outlooks and trading strategies from banks, brokers and academics.
For the awards shortlist, visit www.technicalanalyst.co.uk
