The Technical Analyst has announced the winners of its 2018 awards, celebrating the best in technical analysis research and trading software for the global financial markets.

The Technical Analyst Awards, now in their tenth year, are judged by an independent panel of experienced industry experts. They celebrate the most insightful technical analysis research and highest quality trading software available for the institutional markets.

Matthew Clements, editor of The Technical Analyst comments, "Over the last decade we have witnessed two major developments. Firstly with the rise of systematic trading, machine learning and AI trading systems have become incredibly sophisticated in terms of enabling users to develop and implement trading and investment strategies. Secondly, the global financial crisis and MiFID II have resulted in a significant increase in the number of independent research houses.

"The industry is increasingly dynamic and we are delighted to have had an unprecedented number of outstanding entries for our tenth anniversary Awards. Congratulations to all winners and finalists."

The winners are:

BEST BANK FOR EQUITY RESEARCH

Oppenheimer Co.

(Ari Wald, Technical Analyst)

BEST BANK FOR FX RESEARCH

RBC Capital Markets

(George Davis, Chief Technical Analyst, Fixed Income Currency Strategy)

BEST BANK FOR FIXED INCOME RESEARCH

RBC Capital Markets

(George Davis, Chief Technical Analyst, Fixed Income Currency Strategy)

BEST BANK FOR COMMODITIES RESEARCH

Goldman Sachs

(Sheba Jafari Jack Abramowitz, FICC Market Strategy)

BEST BANK FOR EMERGING MARKETS RESEARCH

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

(Paul Ciana, Chief FICC Technical Strategist and Stephen Suttmeier, Chief Equity Technical Strategist)

BEST BANK FOR MULTI-ASSET RESEARCH

Banque Pictet Cie

(Stéphane Bultey, Technical Analyst)

BEST INDEPENDENT RESEARCH HOUSE FOR EQUITIES

Joint winners: The ECU Group Lowry Research Corporation

BEST INDEPENDENT RESEARCH HOUSE FOR FX

Adcock Analysis

BEST INDEPENDENT RESEARCH HOUSE FOR FIXED INCOME

Futurestechs

BEST INDEPENDENT RESEARCH HOUSE FOR COMMODITIES

Marex Spectron

(James Dima, Technical Analyst)

BEST INDEPENDENT RESEARCH HOUSE FOR EMERGING MARKETS

BBSP Research

BEST INDEPENDENT RESEARCH HOUSE FOR MULTI-ASSET

BBSP Research

INDEPENDENT RESEARCH HOUSE OF THE YEAR

The ECU Group

(Robin Griffiths, Head of Multi-Asset Research and Rashpal Sohan, Senior Quant & Macro Strategist)

BEST INSTITUTIONAL BROKERAGE FOR EQUITY RESEARCH

Market Securities

Jean-Charles Gand, Strategist

BEST SPECIALIST RESEARCH

The Capital Observer

BEST SPECIALIST PRODUCT

Trading Central (for its Technical Insight)

BEST DATA PROVIDER

Thomson Reuters

BEST TRADING SYSTEM

Deltix

BEST TECHNICAL ANALYSIS PLATFORM

Bloomberg

MOST INNOVATIVE NEW PRODUCT

RavenPack (for its Text Analytics)

TECHNICAL ANALYST OF THE YEAR

George Davis

RBC Capital Markets

The Technical Analyst a division of Global Markets Media Ltd brings institutional technical research and strategy ideas to the global financial markets, supported by regular events, training courses and annual awards. With a readership comprising traders, fund managers and hedge funds, The Technical Analyst publishes technical analysis, market outlooks and trading strategies from banks, brokers and academics.

For the awards shortlist, visit www.technicalanalyst.co.uk

