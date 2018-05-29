

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday as investors monitored oil prices and kept an eye on political developments in Italy. The prospects of fresh elections in the country offset optimism over a possible revival in diplomatic talks between the U.S. and North Korea.



Chinese stocks fell for a fifth straight session on concerns about rising credit risks in the country. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slid 14.62 points or 0.47 percent to 3,120.46 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell around 1 percent to close at 30,484.58.



Japanese shares hit a one-month low as concerns over European politics and uncertainty over the prospects for a US-North Korea summit sapped investors' appetite for risk. The Nikkei average dropped 122.66 points or 0.55 percent to 22,358.43, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.48 percent at 1,761.85.



Hitachi dropped 1.4 percent after its board agreed to continue negotiations with the British government over a major nuclear power project. Japan Display plummeted as much as 8 percent after reports that Apple would use organic light-emitting diode screens in all three new iPhone models planned for next year.



Nissan Motor ended on a flat note on a Nikkei report that the automaker plans to cut its North American production by up to 20 percent. Lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial declined 1.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial shed 0.7 percent.



In economic news, the unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in April, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said. That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the March reading.



Australian shares finished modestly higher as banks rebounded from recent string of losses. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 9.60 points or 0.16 percent to 6,013.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 8.10 points or 0.13 percent at 6,121.70.



Banks Westpac, NAB and Commonwealth rose between half a percent and 1.1 percent as investors hunted for bargains after recent heavy losses. Galaxy Resources soared 14.4 percent after the lithium miner announced a $US280 million ($A371 million) asset sale deal with Korean steelmaker POSCO.



Woodside Petroleum and Origin Energy eked out modest gains as oil prices traded mixed in Asian trading after recent heavy losses. Telecommunications giant Telstra fell over 1 percent as S&P Global downgraded its credit rating from A to A-.



Retail Food Group jumped 9.7 percent after the company appointed a new CEO.



Seoul stocks closed lower amid selling by institutional and foreign investors, pressured by prospects of fresh elections in Italy and Spain. The benchmark Kospi dropped 21.71 points or 0.88 percent to 2,457.25.



Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Hyundai Steel lost 2-6 percent. LG Display rallied 5.2 percent amid reports that Apple would use organic light-emitting diode screens for new iPhones in the New Year.



On the data front, South Korea's consumer confidence improved for the first time in six months in May, though marginally, survey data from Bank of Korea showed today. The consumer sentiment index rose to 107.9 from 107.1 in April.



New Zealand shares closed lower, dragged down by healthcare and consumer staple stocks. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 9.34 points or 0.11 percent to 8,635.86.



Markets in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand were closed for Wesak Day. India's Sensex was down 0.4 percent on profit taking after three sessions of strong gains while the Taiwan Weighted slid 0.2 percent.



The U.S. stock markets were closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.



