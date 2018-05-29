Schneider Electric HyperPod Data Centre System Wins Data Centre Innovation of The Year at DCS Awards 2018

LONDON, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

HyperPod is the only IT-Pod Frame solution available in the data centre market space today.

Its flexible configuration supports all of today's rack types and can reduce CAPEX Costs by up to 15%.

It accelerates data centre deployment times by up to 21%.

Includes pre-installed power, cooling and cabling for pod-scale IT deployments.

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has won 'Data Centre innovation of The Year' at the DCS Awards, 2018. The award, decided by popular vote, recognises the company for innovation and leadership.

Part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure for Data Centers architecture, HyperPod is a rack ready data centre system designed to deploy IT in increments of 8 to 12 racks. Uniquely, Hyperpod's innovative design supports all of today's rack types. Its pod architecture, with integrated power, cooling, cabling, software management and containment, enables pre-populated equipment racks to be rolled into place, significantly reducing the complexity and installation time associated with traditional IT deployments.

Receiving the award on behalf of Schneider Electric, Matthew Baynes, Colocation & Telco Segment Director, Cloud & Service Providers, said, "I'm proud to accept this distinguished award, which recognises Schneider Electric for innovation. A fundamental and key focus for our company is to improve Innovation at Every Level. By speeding deployment times by up to 21 percent faster and unlocking up to 15% savings in CAPEX, HyperPod is the perfect fit for today's data centres - especially hyperscale and colocation data centre providers looking to add capacity fast."

EcoStruxure for Data Centers is part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure, an open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture delivering enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for customers. It leverages technologies in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level including Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services.

Schneider Electric's HyperPod solution is available worldwide, for more information please visit the website or contact your local Schneider Electric representative.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management - Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software.

In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

http://www.schneider-electric.com

Discover EcoStruxure

Discover Life Is On

Related resources:

HyperPod Video

White paper: Analysis of How Data Center Pod Frames Reduce Cost and Accelerate IT Rack Deployments

White paper: Specifying Data Center IT Pod Architectures

Hashtags: datacenter hyperscale pod serverrack EcoStruxure

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Google+

YouTube

Instagram

Blog