India's Ministry of New & Renewable Energy has announced a Scheme for setting up of 2.500 GW Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS)-connected wind-solar hybrid projects. The objective of the Scheme is to facilitate installation of new wind-solar hybrid projects at a price discovered through the transparent process of reverse bidding through Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), the Scheme's nodal agency. The Scheme will be implemented for setting up of 2500 MW hybrid projects on a build, own, and operate (BOO) basis. The eligible bid capacity for bidding will be minimum 200 MW and 500 MW ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...