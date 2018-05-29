The 33% increase in Q1 2018 generation is more than the 25% year-over-year increase in capacity, suggesting that solar projects are generating more electricity per watt of installed capacity. The US Department of Energy (DOE) Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest Electric Power Monthly Update, which shows solar power generation up 33% in Q1 of 2018 over Q1 2017. Solar grew to 1.8% of total electricity generation, up from 1.4% of the total in Q1 2017. But in part because Q1 covers winter months with lower levels of sunlight, all of 2017 saw solar electricity at just below ...

