Stocks in London fell on Tuesday as traders returned to their desks after the bank holiday weekend, dragged lower by a selloff in European markets on the back of political uncertainty in Italy and Spain. At 0850 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.9% to 7,664.66, with sentiment wobbly ahead of likely fresh elections in Italy and as Spanish premier Mariano Rajoy faces a vote of confidence in his leadership at the end of week. In currency markets, sterling was flat against the euro at 1.1453 and down ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...