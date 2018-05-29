Subscription rights in H+H International A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 31 May 2018. As of the same date, DK0015202451 (HH) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061028750 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: H+H International T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 2:3 (UK convention) Shareholders of shares in H+H International A/S will be allocated 2 subscription rights per share. 3 subscription rights will entitle the holder to subscribe for 1 new share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 31 May 2018 - 14 June 2018 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 155397 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook Code: HH T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- H+H International A/S makes a rights issue of up to 7,193,346 new shares each bearing a face value of DKK 10. Subscription price is fixed at DKK 73 per share of DKK 10. Subscription period: 4 June to 18 June 2018, both days included. For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=681180