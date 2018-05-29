Feed Phosphates Market Worth 2.80 Billion USD by 2024

PUNE, India, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Feed Phosphates Market by Type (Dicalcium, Monocalcium, Mono-dicalcium, Defluorinated, and Tricalcium), Livestock (Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, and Aquaculture), Form (Powder and Granule), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.25 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.80 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.7%. Feed phosphates are used as supplements for the diets of livestock, such as poultry, swine, cattle, and aquatic animals. They help animals attain faster growth, improving gut functionality, fertility, and aiding bone development. Feed phosphates optimize the nutritional value of feed and further enhance the quality of meat and dairy. The market is driven by the rise in consumption of meat and dairy products and high threat of diseases in livestock.

Feed Phosphates Market Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/feed-phosphate-market-2507098.html

The dicalcium phosphate segment is estimated to be the largest in 2018

The Feed Phosphates Market, by type, is estimated to be dominated by the dicalcium phosphate segment. A good source of nutritional minerals in livestock, dicalcium phosphate helps in regulating the energy metabolism. It is used to maintain adequate dietary levels of phosphorus and calcium in animals. The high bioavailability of phosphorus in dicalcium phosphate, coupled with its low cost, leads to the dominance of dicalcium phosphate in the Feed Phosphates Market.

The poultry segment is projected to be the largest & fastest growing during the forecast period

The poultry segment is projected to be the fastest-growing, by livestock, during the forecast period. Out of all minerals required by poultry, only some can be met by the natural feedstuffs in their diets, thereby resulting in the inclusion of mineral supplements, such as feed phosphates in feed formulations. Poultry requires relatively larger amounts of calcium and phosphorus for normal growth and skeletal development. The most used feed phosphates in poultry diets are dicalcium phosphate, defluorinated phosphate, and tricalcium phosphate, all of which supply both calcium and phosphorus.

The powder segment set to dominate the market by 2024

The Feed Phosphates Market, by form, is projected to be dominated by the powder segment during the forecast period. Feed phosphates, in their powder form, are widely used in feed formulations due to their free-flowing structure and ability to provide consistency. Such factors are expected to drive the market for the powdered form of feed phosphates during the forecast period

South America is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The South American market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2024 The rising demand for meat and the rising income levels in emerging economies such as Brazil and Argentina are the key factors that drive the Feed Phosphates Market. Countries in this region have been increasing their production of feed phosphates to enhance the meat quality of livestock. Development of the animal husbandry sector drives the demand for feed phosphates, which is further promoted by a growing market for feed additives.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading manufacturers such as include The Mosaic Company (US), Phosphea (France), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), OCP Group (Morocco), and Yara International ASA (Norway). EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland), PhosAgro (Russia), Ecophos Group (Belgium), Fosfitalia Group (Italy), J. R. Simplot Company (US), Quimpac S.A. (Peru), Sichuan Lomon Corporation (China), Sinochem Yunlong Co., Ltd. (China), Wengfu Group (China), and Rotem Turkey (Turkey) are other players that hold a significant share in the Feed Phosphates Market.

