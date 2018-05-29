Triple Point Launches Impact EIS

LONDON, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A managed portfolio service to generate a market return for investors whilst selecting businesses that have a measurable positive impact on society

Triple Point, which provides innovative and compelling investment solutions for private and institutional investors, announces the launch of its Impact EIS service. The Impact EIS's strategy is to target investments in commercially successful companies that earn a proper market return for investors whilst making a positive social impact.

The Triple Point Impact EIS is initially raising £10m and offers investors a portfolio of between 8 and 12 fast-growing companies across four key sectors - the environment, health, inequality and children and young people. The funds raised will provide scale-up capital for revenue-generating companies, which have the potential to achieve returns of 5-10x.

The capital should be deployed over 12-18 months and the target is to exit investors four to seven years after allotment. The offer is available all year round, for a minimum investment of £25,000. Triple Point seeks to align its interests with its investors and maximise returns by limiting the costs for investee companies and not charging arrangement fees.

Increasingly Impact Investing is rightly seen as a subset of commercial investing that happens to be sustainable and make a positive impact. One of the rationales of impact investing is that the long-term risk adjusted returns will be superior because the investment approach is in tune with the forces shaping the global economy. This is because it takes into account the risks and opportunities for businesses of transitioning to a more sustainable, low carbon economy where companies will increasingly be penalised for their negative social impacts.

Belinda Thomas, Head of Sales and Investor Relationsat Triple Point, commented: "We are delighted to launch the Triple Point Impact EIS, which is the fruition of several years of development and is a response to growing demand from investors for principled investment products achieving superior long-term returns."

Triple Point is a leading specialist in private investments, including in venture capital, private equity, leasing, lending and tax efficient schemes, such as VCTs and EIS, and has established a considerable reputation and successful track record over the past 14 years. Triple Point has invested more than £1 billion, on behalf of clients, in businesses across a wide range of sectors, which includes £600 million raised specifically for SMEs and £400 million for VCT/EIS schemes, and £240 million successfully returned to investors.

