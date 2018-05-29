

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as investors weighed political uncertainty in Spain and the prospect of fresh elections in Italy, which could serve as a referendum on its euro membership.



The benchmark DAX was down as much as 210 points or 1.63 percent at 12,654 in opening deals after declining 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Volkswagen tumbled more than 3 percent. The automaker has stopped production of some of its diesel engine vehicles due to problems with the engine control lamp.



Chemical firm SGL Carbon lost 3.5 percent after presenting its new brand concept to the public.



Lufthansa Group dropped 1.8 percent on news that it has firmed up a previous option for six further Airbus A320neo.



