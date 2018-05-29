The Swiss investment manager and the Australian renewable energy developer stand ready to deliver a total of over 1.3 GW of solar, wind and battery projects across New South Wales within the next four years. On behalf of its clients, Switzerland's global private markets investment manager Partners Group has pledged to invest a total of $700 million in the development of a large-scale renewable energy platform, comprising over 1.3 GW of wind, solar and battery projects in New South Wales, which will be delivered in cooperation with Australian developer CWP Renewables. Partners Group first joined ...

