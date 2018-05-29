

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks tumbled on Tuesday as investors weighed political uncertainty in Spain and the prospect of fresh elections in Italy, which could serve as a referendum on its euro membership.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 88 points or 1.60 percent at 5,420 in opening deals after closing 0.6 percent lower on Monday.



Aircraft maker Dassault Aviation dropped half a percent. The company announced death of Serge Dassault, Chairman and chief executive Officer of the company.



Aerospace and defense major Airbus also slid half a percent despite news that Lufthansa Group has firmed-up a previous option for six further Airbus A320neo.



