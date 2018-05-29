

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) said, based on the positive development to date, the company is keeping to the forecast for the current financial year. The company expects passenger traffic in the range of 67 to 68.5 million passengers. The group sales are expected at up to about 3.1 billion euros. Group EBITDA is forecasted to be between about 1.08 to about 1.11 billion euros.



For the business year 2017, the Executive and Supervisory Boards proposed to the Annual General Meeting, as in previous year, 1.50 euros per share. For the year 2018, the dividend will be increased.



