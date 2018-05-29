The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Offers a New Weekend Package and Dining Events for Eid Al-Fitr Holiday

MANAMA, Bahrain, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Traveling families and individuals can relish in special stay packages, an indulgent Eid Al-Fitr Brunch, Spa experiences or a signature Eid cake from The Ritz Gourmet Lounge, June 14-17

Marking the end of Ramadan celebrations at the new VIVA Masaya Pavilion, The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain gears up for a final weekend of special events celebrating the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, June 14-17. New holiday packages like Two Together delights with up to 15% savings, perfect for a long weekend of rest and relaxation and use of The Royal Beach Club facilities, including a private beach with wrap around lagoon, a refreshing swim in the outdoor and indoor pools, daily wellness classes and more. For families, children will also enjoy the daily fun at Ritz Kids, offering a multitude of activities from sandcastle building, crab hunting, art and crafts and more. Ritz Kids is open daily from 9 a.m-6 p.m. The overnight package starts at BHD 136++, and is available for bookings on Deluxe, Club, Suites and Villas.

Resuming again on the second day of Eid Al-Fitr is the seasonal highlight of the grand buffet brunch at the award-winning La Med restaurant. The lavish feast once again excites with musical entertainment and classic spreads of brunch favorites, along with freshly made bakery items, braised meats, seafood dishes, traditional Arabic dishes and mezzes and more.

After brunch, visitors can allow for a special "R&R" moment to conjure with our Eid-weekend treatment at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, including a full-body Vitamin C exfoliation and mask, which follows a nourishing hair mask and full-body relaxation massage to soothe mind, body and soul.



Over at The Ritz Gourmet Lounge, Executive Pastry Chef Jonathan Challenor and his talented team whip up a new featured Eid cake this season. Available in the shape of a half-moon or rounded version, the indulgent almond sponge cake incorporates flavorful ingredients like rose water, saffron, raspberry compote, and white chocolate, topped with festive decoration to reflect the Eid Al-Fitr holiday season.



The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain is located in the Al Seef district in Manama, Bahrain. For additional information, or to reserve your stay, please call (800) 00995, the hotel directly at (+973)-1758-0000, a travel professional or visit The Ritz-Carlton website at http://www.ritzcarlton.com/bahrain. For dining reservations, including the Eid Brunch at La Med, email rc.bahrz.restaurant.reservations@ritzcarlton.com or dial (+973)-1758-6499. Follow the hotel on Facebook and join the conversation using RCMemories.

