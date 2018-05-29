Correction refers to short names. Marked in bold below. As from June 1, 2018, subscription rights (TR) issued by Indentive AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 13, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: INDEN TR B ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011309418 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 155520 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- As from June 1, 2018, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Indentive AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: INDEN BTA B ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011309426 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 155521 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on 08-463 8000.