As from June 1, 2018, subscription rights (TR) issued by Indentive AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 13, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: INDEN TR B ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011309418 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 155520 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- As from June 1, 2018, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Indentive AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: INDEN BTA B ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011309426 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 155521 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on 08-463 8000.