

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen climbed against its major opponents in early European deals on Tuesday.



The yen advanced to more than a 5-week high of 108.43 against the greenback and more than a 2-week high of 109.23 against the franc, off its early lows of 109.47 and 110.17, respectively.



The yen climbed to an 8-1/2-month high of 143.20 against the pound and near a 1-year high of 125.10 against the euro, reversing from its early lows of 145.71 and 127.28, respectively.



The yen strengthened to near a 3-week high of 81.61 against the aussie, near 2-month high of 83.34 against the loonie and near a 7-month high of 74.99 versus the kiwi, coming off from its early lows of 82.61, 84.24 and 75.96, respectively.



The yen is likely to find resistance around 106.00 against the greenback, 107.00 against the franc, 142.00 against the pound, 122.00 against the euro, 80.00 against the aussie, 82.00 against the loonie and 74.00 versus the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX