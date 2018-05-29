

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as investors weighed political uncertainty in Spain and the prospect of fresh elections in Italy, which could serve as a referendum on its euro membership.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 106 points or 1.38 percent at 7,623 in late opening deals as traders returned to their desks following the spring bank holiday.



The pound hit a six-month low against a rallying dollar amid signs of panic in European bond markets.



Ryanair Holdings lost 1 percent on reports that cabin crew unions from several European Union countries have given it until June 30 to meet certain demands. They have also threatened industrial action during the busy summer period if it fails to do so.



Royal Bank of Scotland tumbled 3.4 percent. The U.K government is preparing to sell a multi-billion pound stake in the bank, resuming a huge privatization program that has been stalled for three years, Sky News reported.



Engineering business Smiths Group rallied 2.7 percent after confirming that it is in very early stage discussions about a potential combination of its medical division with ICU Medical, Inc.



Electrical and telecommunications retailer Dixons Carphone plummeted more than 20 percent after a profit warning.



Vedanta Resources declined 3.6 percent as India's Tamil Nadu state ordered a permanent closure of a big copper smelter run by the company.



