InMeteo: Ventusky Brings a Fascinating View of Developments in the Atmosphere, Now Also Available on Mobile Phones

Climate change is continuously causing more dangerous weather in the world. Droughts, floods and strong storms result in significant property damage each year. People affected by weather can now be assisted by the Ventusky app, which collects weather data from around the world. The Ventusky app is available at http://www.ventusky.com, and is now also available on mobile devices running on Android and iOS. The app intriguingly captures the interconnectedness of phenomena in the atmosphere. The displayed data on the map is practically a work of art. This is one of the reasons why the app has become popular among hundreds of thousands of people worldwide in just a short period of time. In the App Store, it has already achieved an above-average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. In several countries, it is among the most popular weather apps for iOS.

The uniqueness of the app involves not only the visual processing, but also the amount of displayed data. Forecasts of temperatures, precipitation, wind, cloudiness air pressure, snow drifts and other weather phenomena at various elevations are available for the whole world. The visualisation of forecasts is not only breathtaking to watch, but most importantly they help people in locations such as those with tropical climates, who experience strong hurricanes or typhoons. People can use the app to monitor how strong the wind in their locations is or how much rain will fall.

The Ventusky app resolves displaying of wind data in the most interesting way. Wind is illustrated using current lines. The Earth's currents are in constant motion, and these current lines capture this movement in an amazing way. It makes clear where the air is flowing from and to which areas it is going.

The Ventusky app enables people to directly access data from numeric models. In cooperation with the German Weather Institute (DWD), data are made available in the app from the new ICON model. These data are among the best quality data in the world. The model is calculated for the whole world with a resolution of up to 13 km. Its quality exceeds that of models such as the American model GFS with a resolution of 22 km, which is used by most regular weather apps.

The Ventusky website is accessible worldwide, and its aim is to improve safety and the awareness of weather developments in our atmosphere.

The Ventusky app is operated by the Czech company InMeteo, which focuses on weather forecasts and weather data visualisation. The name Ventusky itself is a combination of two words. They are the Latin word Ventus, which means wind, and the English word Sky. The app has become popular among hundreds of thousands of people worldwide in just a short period of time. The beautiful visualisation of weather data from the Ventusky app has already been used by leading international daily newspapers such as The Washington Post from the U.S., Libération from France and The Daily Mail from Britain in their articles.

