Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026

ALBANY, New York, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research (TMR), in its recent outlook, titled "Apple Juice Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2026," projects the scenario of the global market for apple juice for a six-year projection period. By nature, the apple juice market is segmented into organic and conventional. The organic segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period owing to the increasing consumer preference towards the consumption of organic products.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Global apple Juice market is expected to witness an increase in revenue at a sluggish CAGR of 2% over 2018-2026. By the end of assessment period, the market is estimated to reach at around US$ 8,396.1 Mn, prominently driven by increasing consumer awareness about the associated benefits, along with rising demand for organic apple juice.

Request A Sample Of Apple Juice Market:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=44435

On the basis of type, the apple juice market can be segmented into filtered and unfiltered. The filtered segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 84.3% in 2018 and is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period. By end-use, the apple juice market is segmented into commercial, household and others. The household segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period.

Furthermore, on the basis of distribution channel, the apple juice market is segmented into direct and indirect. Indirect segment is further sub-segmented into store-based retailing and e-Retailers. Amongst these sub-segments, the store-based retailing is anticipated to occupy the largest market share of 88.8% in 2018. The e-Retails sub-segment is expected to register high growth rate in terms of value during the forecast period.

View in-depth table of contents for this report @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/44435

The TMR report covers trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights regarding the potential of the Apple Juice market in specific regions. In terms of value, North America and Europe are likely to account for approximately a share of 74.0% by the end of 2026. Also, North America is expected to dominate the market through 2026 in terms of demand, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Relatively higher Internet penetration across the globe has led to the emergence of e-Commerce as an easily accessible and convenient sales channel for a range of products. Many manufacturers and retailers have set up online distribution options on their websites and other popular e-Commerce chains. Through this, consumers are increasingly inclined towards purchasing such products online due to the various discounts offered by e-retailers. For instance, iherb.com, vitacost, grofers, Amazon, and many more are some of the online stores which supply apple juicer, worldwide.

Request for Multiple Chapters on Apple Juice Market:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=MC&rep_id=44435

The shelf life of apple juice concentrate ranges from one year to three years, and depends on the type of concentrate. Also, finished products made from concentrates will have their own shelf life - six months to years, and this depends on the conditions in which the finished products are stored. Long shelf life not only helps in storing concentrates for longer periods but also eases transportation and use at a later stage. Apart from regular products made from apple concentrate, specialized products are also made for the military and astronauts. Juices made for the military generally have a shelf life of 4-8 years, which is three times the shelf life of juices available for civilians, which is further driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Ask for Discount on Premium Research Report (US$ 5795) With Complete TOC:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=44435

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Apple Juice space. Apple Juice producer includes Del Monte Food, Inc., The Coca- Cola Company, Tree Top Inc., Parle Agro Pvt Ltd, Britvic Plc, PepsiCo. Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Manzana Products Co., Solana Gold Organics, Eden Foods Inc., White House Company and others.

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Organic Soups Market : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/organic-soups-market.html



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/organic-soups-market.html Tonic Water Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/tonic-water-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."



Contact



Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://cmfenews.com/