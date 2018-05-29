Kublr executives to showcase expertise during Keynote featuring customer Questback and breakout session discussing container and Kubernetes operations

Kublr, a comprehensive Kubernetes platform for the enterprise, released Kublr 1.9.2 which adds the ability to deploy the full Kublr platform and Kubernetes clusters in isolated environments without requiring access to the Internet. This functionality is critical for organizations with sensitive data that must remain securely stored and isolated yet benefit from cloud-like features such as auto-scaling, backup and disaster recovery, centralized monitoring and log collection.

"During the last months, we've learned from several financial institutions that there is a vital need for cloud-like capabilities in completely isolated environments. It became increasingly clear that, to be truly enterprise grade, Kublr needed to work in even the most secure environments. We are proud to now offer that capability out-of-the-box," explained Kublr CEO Slava Koltovich.

Kublr made this announcement at DevOpsCon Berlin where Kublr will lead a keynote address and a breakout session:

Keynote: The Kubernetes Evolution and a Use Case with Questback

Tuesday, May 29 14:00-14:30 Room MOA 9+10

Terry Shea, CRO, Kublr

Radu Immenroth, CTO, Questback

The continuing evolution of Kubernetes includes separating cloud, storage and other infrastructure dependencies from core Kubernetes. Additional developments, like the Open Service Broker, hold promise for rethinking how Kubernetes and cloud services interact. Emerging use cases in data science, machine learning, and other areas hold promise for broader benefits for enterprises. While use cases proliferate, support for more complex architectures like hybrid and multi-cloud continue to lag behind. Radu Immenroth, CTO at Questback, will discuss how they leverage Kublr to migrate their core applications to a microservices-based architecture enabling portability across cloud and hosting environments.

Tuesday, May 29 18:00-19:00 Room MOA 3

Oleg Chunikhin, CTO, Kublr

Containers and Kubernetes are becoming a de-facto standard for software distribution, management, and operations. Oleg Chunikhin, CTO at Kublr, will discuss the general architecture of a centralized Kubernetes operations layer based on open source components such as Prometheus, Graphana, ELK Stack, KeyCloak, etc. He'll also describe how these components are combined into an operations-friendly enterprise Kubernetes management platform with centralized monitoring and log collection, identity and access management, backup and disaster recovery, and infrastructure management capabilities.

Kublr also recently announced that it is Certified Kubernetes for Kubernetes v1.10. The Kublr Platform has been conformant and Certified Kubernetes for k8s v1.7, v.1.8, and v.1.9 and the Kublr Platform team works continually to support new k8s versions.

Stop by and see Kublr at DevOpsCon Berlin May 28 31, 2018.

About Kublr

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Kublr's Kubernetes platform speeds the management of containerized applications on any infrastructure. Without tying users to a single cloud, PaaS, OS, or limiting technology stack, Kublr empowers enterprises to run and manage their applications wherever they want, disrupting the prevailing cloud and vendor lock-in. Built on an open platform with a pluggable architecture, Kublr provides built-in multi-factor enterprise security, configuration management, backup and disaster recovery, and logging and monitoring providing the reliability and flexibility large organizations need.

We are a proud contributor to the Kubernetes codebase, an active member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), and completed the CNCF Kubernetes Software Conformance Certification program. Follow @Kublr and the Kublr blog to learn more about Kublr's enterprise-grade Kubernetes and on LinkedIn, Facebook and kublr.com.

