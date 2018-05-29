An inside look at shifting container usage trends

Sysdig, Inc., the cloud-native intelligence company, announced today the release of the second annual Docker Usage Report, a comparison of how a broad cross-section of vertical industries and companies have adopted and are using containers, microservices, and modern cloud-native components in their environments. This includes organizations ranging in size from mid-market to large enterprises across North America, Latin America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The report findings are from a point-in-time snapshot of container and Kubernetes usage as reported by the Sysdig monitoring and security cloud services.

Sysdig is the only platform to offer unified security, monitoring, and forensics for containers and microservices, giving users a robust view of the health of their cloud-native applications. The report aggregates data from 90,000 containers twice the sample size of last year delivering unique insight into real-world production use of containers. The results of this year's study show tremendous momentum across the Docker container ecosystem year-over-year. As more organizations transition to DevOps and microservices models, and expertise in the "modern stack" increases, Sysdig sees more activity, more scale, and a greater need for understanding the pieces that work well together.

The full 2018 Docker Usage Report in PDF form can be downloaded for free from Sysdig.com.

Highlights from the Report

50% increase in median container density: Containers are providing the added value of increased host utilization enabling organizations to deliver more services on existing hardware.

Containers are providing the added value of increased host utilization enabling organizations to deliver more services on existing hardware. The battle for the Kubernetes distribution of choice is on: While last year various orchestrators were vying for supremacy, this year the contest is around whose Kubernetes distribution can rule.

While last year various orchestrators were vying for supremacy, this year the contest is around whose Kubernetes distribution can rule. Alternative container runtimes grew to 17%: rkt accounted for 12% of the container runtime environment, which is attributed to the acquisition of CoreOS by Red Hat and programs like the Open Container Initiative. Newer container runtime solutions have added diversity to the options available.

rkt accounted for 12% of the container runtime environment, which is attributed to the acquisition of CoreOS by Red Hat and programs like the Open Container Initiative. Newer container runtime solutions have added diversity to the options available. 3 out of the 12 top application components deployed in containers are database solutions: There has been a shift in containerizing more stateful services, signaling an increased confidence in containers.

There has been a shift in containerizing more stateful services, signaling an increased confidence in containers. Mesos users deploy 50% more containers: Kubernetes is still the most-used orchestrator, but larger-scale container and cloud deployments are more inclined to choose Mesos.

Kubernetes is still the most-used orchestrator, but larger-scale container and cloud deployments are more inclined to choose Mesos. 95% of containers live less than a week: For efficiency, systems can be designed to scale with demand and containers live only as long as they add value. With Sysdig, even the data for a container that disappears within seconds is recorded in case the data is needed for future forensics.

"Sysdig is committed to driving the industry transformation towards containers and microservices as the foundation for modern application development," said Apurva Davé, CMO, Sysdig. "By releasing our insights, we hope to arm DevOps with industry information to help companies make the most informed decisions as they operate and secure their environments."

DockerCon North America

Sysdig is a platinum sponsor at DockerCon NA from June 12 15 in San Francisco.

Visit Sysdig at booth P2.

Register for a Sysdig Breakout Session and Workshop "Spilling the Beans: Monitoring Java Apps in Containers" Jorge Salamero Sanz, Technical Marketing Manager, Sysdig Tuesday, June 12, 6:30 PM 6:50 PM "Securing your Container Environment with Open Source" Michael Ducy, Director of Community and Evangelism, Sysdig Wednesday, June 13 from 12:00 PM 12:40 PM "Sysdig Container Troubleshooting Workshop" Michael Ducy, Director of Community and Evangelism, Sysdig Thursday, June 14, 10:30 AM 12:30 PM



About Sysdig

Sysdig (Twitter: @sysdig) is the cloud-native intelligence company. We have created the only unified platform to deliver security, monitoring, and troubleshooting in a microservices-friendly architecture. Our open source technologies have attracted a community of millions of developers, administrators, and other IT professionals looking for deep visibility into systems and containers. Our container intelligence platform monitors and secures millions of containers across hundreds of enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies and web-scale properties. Learn more at www.sysdig.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005422/en/

Contacts:

280blue, Inc.

Amanda McKinney

amanda@280blue.com