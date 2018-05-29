American Premium Water Corporation: American Premium Water Corp.'s (OTC:HIPH) Recaps Successful 1st Quarter Amid Planned Growth Initiatives for Rest of 2018

Company announces Q1 Results 2018; Over 7400% growth compared to Q1 2017

PLAYA VISTA., CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2018 / American Premium Water Corporation (OTC PINK: HIPH) ("APWC") completed a successful first quarter expanding distribution, cultivating partnerships, and laying the foundation for a successful fiscal year by releasing Q1 financials showing quadruple digit growth in comparison to the same period last year, with a 7401% growth in sales.

"We had a great start to the year. Gents performed well in the last quarter. We started the rollout of LALPINA Hydrogen. We had some successful partnership and collaborations launched, specifically on the Gents side with our Chinese joint venture and the collaboration with Billions. It was a good start to the year and I am excited to carry that momentum forward into the 2nd quarter and the rest of 2018. Its been a busy 6 weeks to start the 2nd quarter and I am excited about all the different projects we are working on." Commented Ryan Fishoff.

The Company announced in March that it had entered into a joint venture with Zhangjiagang Advanced Company (ZAC) which will support the Gents brand distribution into mainland China and potential base for Asian expansion for the LALPINA brand. The Company's Gents subsidiary also launched its collaboration with the Showtime (VIA) drama "Billions", making hats inspired by the show, including the official "Axe Capital" hat. The Company also announced in March that it had begun distributing LALPINA hydrogen water at select GNC locations.

"The Company's management team is working very hard to implement the strategy that the Company presented last month at the PlanetMicro Cap Conference. We are working on several distribution partnerships for both brands that will increase revenue. We also have two acquisitions in the works, one in the apparel space, and one in the beverage space. These will add top line growth, and they are both in line with the Company's "Brand.Luxury.Lifestyle" corporate guidelines announced last month. We have been working very closely with Jack Brewer and the Brewer Group over the past few months to assist us with digital marketing and acquisitions. Their work is great, and I am very excited about their work with the Gents "Billions" collaboration and on their work assisting us with acquisitions. Additionally, we are still working with International Monetary, and I hope to be able to update the investor community on a potential blockchain acquisition. As the Company makes progress, we will update the shareholder community as warranted." Added Mr. Fishoff.

The Company has been working with The Brewer Group (www.thebrewergroup.com) since the end of 2017. Led by Ambassador Jack Brewer, a 6-year National Football League veteran, and current CNBC and Fox Business News contributor, among many other accolades and achievements in business, sports, and entertainment. Mr. Brewer and his team have supported the Company's growth initiatives for the first 5 months of 2018, and the Company looks to further solidify its partnership with them. At its presentation during the Planet Microcap Conference, the Company laid out its strategy for 2018, unveiling its "Brand.Luxury.Lifestyle" platform for acquisitions. The Company reiterated that all its acquisitions, including those in the blockchain space which would fit under this mandate.

For more information on American Premium Water Corporation / HIPH, go to http://www.lalpinahydrogen.com/investor-page.html

Gents

The New York-based Gents is a producer of luxury hats and other fine accessories and apparel.. Their line is carried in over 200 retail outlets internationally, including Bloomingdale's (M), Nordstrom (JWN), and Saks Fifth Avenue (HBC).

Visit www.gentsco.com to learn more. https://www.gentsco.com

