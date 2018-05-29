

Albion Development VCT PLC



Interim Management Statement as at 31 March 2018



LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38



Introduction



I am pleased to present Albion Development VCT PLC (the 'Company')'s interim management statement for the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 March 2018.



Performance and dividends



The Company's unaudited net asset value (NAV) as at 31 March 2018 was £58.0 million or 78.2 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), an increase of 4.4 pence per share (6.0 per cent.) since 31 December 2017.



A major contributor of the increase was the successful sale of Grapeshot Limited which completed after the period end. If the full escrow amount is received, we will have realised approximately 10 times our original investment.



After accounting for the first dividend for the year ending 31 December 2018 of 2.0 pence per share (2017: first dividend of 2.0 pence per share) to be paid on 31 May 2018 to shareholders on the register on 4 May 2018, the NAV is 76.2 pence per share.



Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2017/18



During the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 March 2018, the Company issued new Ordinary shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2017/18:



+--------------+---------------+---------------+----------------+--------------+ | | | Aggregate |Issue price per | | | | Number of | nominal value |share (including| Net proceeds | |Date | shares issued |of shares £'000|costs of issue) | £'000 | +--------------+---------------+---------------+----------------+--------------+ |31 January | 1,903,510| 19| 74.0p| 1,373 | |2018 | | | | | +--------------+---------------+---------------+----------------+--------------+



The Board announced on 26 February 2018 that the Company had reached its £6 million limit under its offer pursuant to the Prospectus dated 6 September 2017, and so was closed.



The proceeds of the Offer are being used to provide further resources to the Company at a time when a number of attractive new investment opportunities are being seen.



Share buybacks



During the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 March 2018, there were no share buybacks undertaken by the Company.



It remains the Board's policy to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company's interest, including the maintenance of sufficient resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and the continued payment of dividends to shareholders.



It is the Board's intention for such buy-backs to be at around a 5 per cent. discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.



Portfolio



The following investments have been made during the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 March 2018:



+--------------------------------+-----+---------------------------------------+ |New qualifying investments |£'000|Activity | +--------------------------------+-----+---------------------------------------+ |Koru Kids Limited | 272 |Online marketplace connecting parents | | | |and nannies | +--------------------------------+-----+---------------------------------------+ |Total new qualifying investments| 272 | +--------------------------------+-----+



+------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------+ |Follow on investments into existing |£'000|Activity | |portfolio companies | | | +------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------+ |Panaseer Limited | 309 |Provider of cyber security services| +------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------+ |Convertr Media Limited | 175 |Digital lead generation software | +------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------+ |Total further investments | 484 | +------------------------------------+-----+



Top ten holdings as at 31 March 2018:



+-------------------------+------+------------------+--------------------------+ | |Value | | | | | | % of net asset | | |Investment |£'000 | value |Activity | +-------------------------+------+------------------+--------------------------+ |Grapeshot Limited | 6,102| 10.5 |Provider of digital | | | | |marketing software | +-------------------------+------+------------------+--------------------------+ |Radnor House School | 5,930| 10.2 |Independent schools for | |(Holdings) Limited | | |children aged 3-18 | +-------------------------+------+------------------+--------------------------+ |Egress Software | 3,216| 5.5 |Encrypted email & file | |Technologies Limited | | |transfer service provider | +-------------------------+------+------------------+--------------------------+ |Chonais River Hydro | 2,372| 4.1 |Owns and operates a 2 MW | |Limited | | |hydro-power scheme in the | | | | |Scottish Highlands | +-------------------------+------+------------------+--------------------------+ |Proveca Limited | 2,354| 4.1 |Reformulation of | | | | |paediatric medicines | +-------------------------+------+------------------+--------------------------+ |The Street by Street | 2,115| 3.6 |Owns and operates | |Solar Programme Limited | | |photovoltaic systems on | | | | |domestic properties in the| | | | |UK | +-------------------------+------+------------------+--------------------------+ |Regenerco Renewable | 1,827| 3.1 |Generator of renewable | |Energy Limited | | |energy from roof top solar| | | | |installations | +-------------------------+------+------------------+--------------------------+ |Alto Prodotto Wind | 1,397| 2.4 |Owns and operates | |Limited | | |community scale wind | | | | |energy projects on | | | | |brownfield sites in the UK| +-------------------------+------+------------------+--------------------------+ |Mirada Medical Limited | 1,382| 2.4 |Developer of medical | | | | |imaging software | +-------------------------+------+------------------+--------------------------+ |Bravo Inns II Limited | 1,377| 2.4 |Owner and operator of | | | | |freehold pubs | +-------------------------+------+------------------+--------------------------+



A full breakdown of the Company's portfolio can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at www.albion.capital/funds/AADV, by following the 'Portfolio of Investments' link under the 'Funds reports' section.



Material events and transactions after the period end



Portfolio



After the period end, the Company undertook the following investment transactions:



* As announced on 24 April 2018, contracts were exchanged for the sale of Grapeshot Limited, which subsequently completed on 15 May 2018. The valuation of the holding as at 31 March 2018 includes discounts to the total estimated consideration to reflect completion and other risks; * Investment of £899,000 in an existing portfolio company Sandcroft Avenue Limited, which provides flexible access to gyms trading as PayasUgym.com; * Investment of £239,000 in an existing portfolio company, Black Swan Data Limited, which provides data analysis that supports corporate decision making; * Investment of £180,000 in an existing portfolio company, InCrowd Sports Limited, which is a developer of mobile apps for professional sports clubs; * Investment of £160,000 in an existing portfolio company, Abcodia Limited, which focuses on the validation and discovery of serum biomarkers; * Investment of £100,000 into a new portfolio company, Healios Limited, which provides online delivery of mental health therapy services; and * Investment of £56,000 in an existing portfolio company, DySIS Medical Limited, which is a developer of medical devices for the detection of cervical cancer.



Albion VCTs prospectus Top Up Offers



The following new Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share were allotted under the Albion VCTs prospectus Top Up Offers 2017/18 after 31 March 2018:



+------------+--------------+----------------+-----------------+---------------+ | | | Aggregate | Issue price per | | | | Number of |nominal value of|share (including | Net proceeds | |Date |shares issued | shares £'000 | costs of issue) | £'000 | +------------+--------------+----------------+-----------------+---------------+ |5 April 2018| 964,862| 10| 75.7p | 712| +------------+--------------+----------------+-----------------+---------------+ |11 April | 214,652| 2| 75.0p to 75.7p |158 | |2018 | | | | | +------------+--------------+----------------+-----------------+---------------+



There have been no further significant events or transactions between 1 April 2018 and 29 May 2018 that the Board is aware of which would have had a material impact on the financial position of the Company.



Further information



The Company continues to offer a Dividend Reinvestment Scheme to existing shareholders. Details of this Scheme can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at www.albion.capital/funds/AADV.



Further information regarding historic and current financial performance and other useful shareholder information can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at www.albion.capital/funds/AADV.



Geoffrey Vero, Chairman



29 May 2018



For further information please contact:



Albion Capital Group LLP - Tel: 020 7601 1850



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Albion Development VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares via GlobeNewswire



A0BME7483247R23



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX