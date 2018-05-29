

Growth in Eurozone money supply and credit to private sector improved in April, data from the European Central Bank showed Tuesday.



The broad monetary aggregate M3 increased 3.9 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 3.7 percent rise in March.



On the other hand, the narrow measure, M1 that covers currency in circulation and overnight deposits, expanded 7 percent versus 7.5 percent increase in March.



Data showed that the annual growth rate of credit to the private sector increased to 3 percent in April from 2.6 percent in March. Adjusted loans to the private sector gained 3.1 percent after rising 3 percent.



