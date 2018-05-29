Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: 3M 2018 Results Webcast details 29-May-2018 / 12:39 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. WEBCAST TO DISCUSS 3 MONTHS 2018 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS Date: Friday, June 8, 2018 Time: 5.00 PM (MOSCOW) / 3.00 PM (London) / 4.00 PM (CET) / 10.00 AM (NY) Speaker: Inna Kelekhsaeva - Deputy Head of Capital markets Q&A session: Kirill Molchanov - First Deputy General Director and Co-Founder Alexander Rybin - Head of Capital markets To participate in the conference call, please dial in: Russia Local: +7 495 646 9190 UK Local: +44 (0)330 336 9411 UK Toll Free: 0800 279 7204 US Local: +1 646 828 8144 US Toll Free: 800 347 6311 Conference ID: 6076892 Title: HMS Group 3 months 2018 IFRS results Webcast meeting: To access the live event, click on the link: http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=5623 [1] Please, dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Pre-registration is available. We will share materials on HMS' investor website [2] ahead of the webcast. Contacts: Investor Relations, ir@hms.ru [3] ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5592 EQS News ID: 690373 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=60a116fee91976718a4f7ad5c17c58a9&application_id=690373&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fb222c7071d1e168f09764035d7663e7&application_id=690373&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: mailto:ir@hms.ru'subject=Re%20conf%20call

