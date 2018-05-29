

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks tumbled on Tuesday as investors weighed political uncertainty in Spain and the prospect of fresh elections in Italy, which could serve as a referendum on its euro membership.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 1.4 percent at 384.44 in late opening deals after dropping 0.3 percent the previous day.



Italy's FTSE MIB index lost more than 3 percent while Spain's IBEX-35 was down 2.7 percent.



Elsewhere, the German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were down between 1.3 percent and 1.5 percent.



The euro struggled near a six and a half month low and the pound hit a six-month low against a rallying dollar amid signs of panic in European bond markets.



Volkswagen slumped 3.5 percent. The German automaker has stopped production of some of its diesel engine vehicles due to problems with the engine control lamp.



Chemical firm SGL Carbon lost 3.3 percent after presenting its new brand concept to the public.



British electrical and telecommunications retailer Dixons Carphone plummeted more than 20 percent after a profit warning.



Vedanta Resources declined 3.6 percent as India's Tamil Nadu state ordered a permanent closure of a big copper smelter run by the company.



Engineering business Smiths Group rallied 2.7 percent after confirming that it is in very early stage discussions about a potential combination of its medical division with ICU Medical, Inc.



On a light day on the economic front, data from the European Central Bank showed that growth in Eurozone money supply and credit to private sector improved in April.



The broad monetary aggregate M3 increased 3.9 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 3.7 percent rise in March.



The annual growth rate of credit to the private sector increased to 3 percent in April from 2.6 percent in March.



