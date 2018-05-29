UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence Reviews Medial EarlySign's Predictive AI Model for Identifying People at Risk of Colorectal Cancer

KFAR MALAL, Israel, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Recognition by NICE Serves as Global Benchmark for High Quality Healthcare Solutions

Medial EarlySign (http://www.earlysign.com), a leader in machine-learning based solutions to improve non-communicable disease management, today announced that the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has developed a medtech innovation briefing (MIB) on ColonFlag for identifying people at risk of colorectal cancer.

Based on four observational studies including nearly 3.5 million patient records, NICE concludes that ColonFlag may provide an additional means for identifying people at risk of colorectal cancer, alongside standard screening and diagnostic tests.

According to the report, "ColonFlag differs from other risk-prediction methods for colorectal cancer by automatically testing people using routinely available data," and "is potentially useful for identifying people at 10 to 30 times increased risk of colorectal cancer (CRC)."

"We are honored that NICE has investigated the clinical and economic value of our solutions to identify people at high risk of disease and enable effective intervention and treatment," said Ori Geva, Co-founder and CEO of Medial EarlySign. "Leveraging routine health data, healthcare organizations using our system are empowered to provide personalized treatment that can improve both resource allocation and health outcomes."

Medial EarlySign's machine learning based models analyze dozens of factors residing in EHRs, including laboratory tests results, demographics, medication and diagnostic codes, to predict individuals at high risk of developing specific illnesses and to optimize care. The company is developing a suite of predictive models and algorithmic calculators to help healthcare organizations accurately stratify individuals, provide personalized insights to enhance decision making and create actionable opportunities for early intervention to delay - or even prevent - progression of illness, improving patient outcomes while reducing overall costs.

Medial EarlySign is in ongoing clinical data studies with more than 20 million patients in 14 leading institutions around the world. The company's platform is already in clinical practice, and has been supported by peer-reviewed research published by internationally recognized health organizations and hospitals, including Kaiser Permanente, Oxford University, Maccabi Healthcare Services and others.

*In the US, Medial EarlySign commercializes LGI Flag, which identifies individuals at high risk of having lower GI disorders. ColonFlag bears a CE mark and is not cleared for commercial use in the US.

About Medial EarlySign

Medial EarlySign's advanced AI-based algorithm platform helps healthcare organizations accurately stratify populations to optimize care for individuals and prevent or delay serious health conditions, by leveraging routine blood test results, and common labs and EHR data. The company creates actionable opportunities for better clinical decision making and early intervention to improve patient outcomes, focus financial resources, and reduce overall costs. Medial EarlySign is developing a suite of AlgoMarker stratification models to address a variety of illnesses including cancers, diabetes and associated complications and other life-threatening conditions. The company's platform has been supported by peer-reviewed research published by internationally recognized health organizations and hospitals. Founded in 2009, Medial EarlySign is headquartered in Kfar Malal, Israel. For more information, please visit http://www.earlysign.com

